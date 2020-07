WWE star Riddick Moss noted during the Spark in the Dark podcast that was absent from WWE television due to the Covid-19 pandemic and his brother having a compromised immune system:

“I was having a blast. Then Covid came and everything shut down, especially for me with my personal situation with my brother having cystic fibrosis and living with him.”

Moss recently returned to WWE and appeared on Main Event where he defeated Humberto Carrillo.

(quote courtesy of ProWrestlingSheet.com)