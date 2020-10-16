Why The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Might Not Happen At WrestleMania

Regarding The Rock vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns possibly happening, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rock would love to put his cousin over at a WrestleMania event in front of a big crowd, but the issue has been insurance-related as far as other work Rock has coming up. The insurance issue has been a problem since the second WrestleMania match with John Cena at WrestleMania 29 in 2013. Paul Heyman noted in a recent interview that Rock was the one who brought up a potential match with Reigns.

WWE has had at least three ideas for The Rock at WrestleMania events, but none have ever materialized. Those ideas were a singles match against Triple H, a tag team match with Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, and a singles match against Brock Lesnar.