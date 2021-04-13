Why The Undertaker’s Retirement Speech Wasn’t Longer

During an appearance on the Victory Over Injury podcast, The Undertaker talked about his retirement segment at the 2020 Survivor Series PPV and why his speech wasn’t longer…

“I’d already come to peace with my decision, but it was really real once I put the hat and coat on. Knowing I was putting the hat and coat on for the last time and walking to the ring in that capacity, it was tough. It was probably best that I didn’t say much more than I did or I would have killed 30 years of work and turning into a blubbering idiot. It was a tough moment. I had already come to grips with the fact that I had gotten everything out of this sponge that you’re going to get, but when I put the hat and the coat on, things feel different. ‘I might have one more in me’. No, that was it.”