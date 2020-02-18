Why Tito Ortiz Was At The WWE PC, WWE Stars On Ryan Newman’s Daytona 500 Crash, More

– As noted, UFC Legend Tito Ortiz was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last week. PWInsider reports that Ortiz’s visit to the Performance Center was said to be something of an introductory meeting, which was spread out over several days, so Tito and WWE could feel each other out to see if the two sides might be able to work together down the line. Ortiz, a lifelong pro wrestling fan, reportedly did some pro wrestling training in the ring and familiarized himself with the WWE system while he was there. It was described very much as a “let’s feel each other out” kind of situation.

– WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Everett, WA for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Cedric Alexander vs. Akira Tozawa

* Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. Eric Young and Shelton Benjamin

– This week’s WWE RAW saw Randy Orton destroy Matt Hardy with a steel chair once again. Below is video from the commercial break where Matt was taken out on a stretcher, and also below is video from the TV segment. Matt vs. Orton in a No Holds Barred match was supposed to happen but the storyline was that Matt couldn’t get medically cleared to compete. Matt still wanted to fight and Orton ended up taking him down, but apologizing.

– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and WWE SmackDown Superstar Sheamus took to Twitter on Monday night to comment on NASCAR driver Ryan Newman after his fiery wreck in the Daytona 500. NASCAR announced that Newman was in the hospital with serious injuries, but not life-threatening. Well wishes for Newman were coming in from all over the sports and entertainment world. Sheamus has a special connection to Newman as he just interviewed him on Sunday at the Daytona 500 before it was rained out.

My thoughts are with Ryan Newman & his family right now. Devastated at the news of his crash at Daytona 500. Such a brave & awesome guy. #PrayingForRyan — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 18, 2020