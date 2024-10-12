Why Tony Khan Decided To Include Injury Time In Rey Fenix’s AEW Contract

It was reported in August 2024 that sources in AEW expected The Lucha Brothers (Penta and Rey Fenix) to leave the company when their contracts expired, with the expectation that they would join WWE. However, it was later revealed that AEW President Tony Khan had decided to “tack on injury time” to Fenix’s contract.

During a podcast for WrestlePurists.com, Ibou commented on whether the Lucha Brothers have heat in AEW.

“People other than Tony Khan don’t have strong feelings on the situation. As for Tony, Tony likes Rey Fenix. He’s always liked and respected Rey Fenix. He just felt that if he let this thing slide that other people were going to start taking advantage of him and it was going to lead to a dam breaking. So they’re f*cked and Penta has another month I believe and Fenix has 9-10. Tony found out what the plan was for them on SmackDown by the way and that also informed this. Take a wild guess who leaked that one backstage in AEW.”