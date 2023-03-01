Why We Deserve Becky Lynch vs. Bayley At WWE WrestleMania 39

In the months leading up to any WrestleMania, we collectively, as fans, always come up with our dream matches for the year’s biggest show.

This year feels wildly different, though.

The predictability factor left by Vince McMahon is in the rearview mirror, bringing on a heightened feeling of excitement as the show gets closer. This is Triple H’s first booking of WrestleMania, and since he became Head of Creative, he hasn’t disappointed, putting all the more pressure on him to deliver an out-of-this-world show next month.

The matches announced so far have garnered a lot of positive responses, but a few names are yet to find themselves on the show that the performers and fans deserve to see under the big lights this year.

Who are those superstars? Becky Lynch and Bayley.

Sure, there are still five weeks until night one of the event, which is plenty of time to get a feud and storyline put together. But considering their rivalry was never put to rest and is seemingly continuing now, it feels like the fans are being robbed of a potentially show-stealing dream match.

Now that the odds have been evened with Trish Stratus helping Lita and Becky win the women’s tag team championships on Raw, it seems the story for Mania will be a three-on-three match. Although it’s fun to have Hall of Famers in the mix, there were better possible outcomes for Becky and Bayley.

Because their feud isn’t over, ending it at WrestleMania would be a great choice, especially for a third women’s match on the card.

The storyline between these two women has been very up and down over the last few months. First, they’ve discussed their past together in NXT, as they came up through the black and gold era of the developmental program with Triple H. And, of course, they are two of the women crowned as the Four Horsewomen.

There’s been discussion of jealousy, husbands, former foes, and allies – nearly everything has been touched upon throughout the weeks. But they never got a proper match to cap off their feud or at least to make it even more interesting.

The steel cage match initially planned for Raw XXX was nixed but brought back after (I assume) the fan’s outcry. Although that was a cool moment for both Becky and Bayley, especially due to how long it had been since women have fought in a cage on Raw, it still felt a bit anticlimactic, even with the added element of Lita returning to help Becky win the match.

It was undoubtedly an incredible moment, and who doesn’t like to see an epic Lita return? But seeing the story’s direction now makes her involvement feel like a last-minute attempt to get a legend booked for the show rather than a genuine effort to keep the rivalry going.

And now it also includes Trish Stratus, who had a random appearance to help Becky and Lita win the tag team titles on this week’s Raw. As another icon for women’s wrestling, it’s hard to complain about seeing her back on our screen. However, the rich history between Bayley and Becky is built for an extraordinary match on the biggest stage of them all, and that’s unfortunately not going to happen this year.

There were plenty of directions creative could’ve gone with Becky and Bayley to end their story at Mania without Lita or Damage CTRL.

Not to mention, shouldn’t a focus in the women’s division be on building up the tag team championships? That is why Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Raw nearly one year ago… There have certainly been strides in the right direction regarding how the tag champs are booked, but forgoing a traditional tag match with the titles on the line also seems like the wrong decision.

Because Damage CTRL are the women’s tag team champions, that should allow Bayley to have a single’s match, with Kai and Sky defending their titles.

Adding legends to WrestleMania weekend is a given, and it’s great to see that Lita and Trish will be the ones for this year’s show. The problem is that there is enough story behind Bayley and Becky’s friendship to make for a great non-title women’s match and not following through with it seems like a missed opportunity.

Bayley has not performed on the big stage in front of a live crowd since WrestleMania 35 in 2019. I think it’s safe to say she’s definitely done enough over the last four years to warrant a featured match on the card, especially when comparing her career during that time to the rest of the Four Horsewomen, all of whom have had a main event or main event worthy matches every single year.

Triple H had the chance to book a huge non-title match between two of the biggest women’s wrestlers on the planet and make it even more incredible by placing a stipulation for a women’s match at WrestleMania.

Both have had limited matches with any attached stipulation, especially a match with any value placed behind the reason for the stipulation. But when they have, they’ve outperformed any expectations of them.

I mean, who could forget Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in a 30-minute ironman match at NXT Takeover: Respect for the NXT Women’s Championship in 2015?

This could have been another history-making moment between two of the best in the company. What about an iconic I Quit match? Or a Falls Count Anywhere bout? Imagine how epic one of those matches could be and how gratifying it would be for the fans and the entire women’s locker room.

Building more legitimate and captivating stories that don’t involve a championship is challenging, but Triple H has done well with that so far.

Because there are so many talented wrestlers in the company right now, it’s understandable that not every match fans want to see will happen, nor will every superstar be a part of the show. And with two women’s matches already slated to be held that weekend, hoping to see a third may be asking too much.

If the women’s tag team championships aren’t going to be defended at WrestleMania, what would be wrong about adding another phenomenal women’s matchup like Becky vs. Bayley?

Maybe it’s a match we will get in the future at some point. But it feels like now is the right time and it’s feeling like we’re missing out.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.