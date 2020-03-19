Why WWE Isn’t Using Employees In The Performance Center Crowds

This week’s AEW Dynamite episode did not have a regular crowd in attendance, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they did use a few wrestlers and staff in the crowd to give the show some noise, and that went over well with the fans watching at home. That also led fans to wonder why WWE hasn’t done the same thing with their recent WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown episodes that have aired from the empty WWE Performance Center.

WWE hasn’t used employees or trainees in the crowd at the Performance Center because they were not allowed to, according to PWInsider. WWE officials were told that they could not have any people in the audience, and they had to put the shows on in front of an empty arena.

There’s no word yet on who told WWE they couldn’t have a crowd, but both companies would be forced to follow any guidelines set by Florida state officials, or their local governments. WWE previously announced that their Performance Center shows, including WrestleMania 36, would operate under an “essential personnel only” policy. AEW announced that their closed-set shows would operate under a “restricted attendance policy” due to the COVID-19 outbreak.