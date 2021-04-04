Why WWE Never Held A WrestleMania PPV Outside Of North America

During his recent podcast, WWE executive director Bruce Prichard explained why the company never held a Wrestlemania PPV event outside of North America:

“Expense. You got to get everybody over there, it’s quite expensive. You’ve got travel, you’ve got equipment, you’ve got technology. That expense, when you look at time change and everything else, [being] live is a big selling point for pay per views. If you’re doing something at noon on Sunday that you’re used to getting at 6 or 7 in the evening, there’s just going to be less buys in general. The cost is definitely a lot higher.”

Prichard also commented on Wrestlemania 37:

“I can hardly wait. You spend your entire life working for that reaction from an audience and that instantaneous reaction. You have a focus group every single night and that focus group hasn’t been there. So yeah, I’m excited, it will be a wonderful thing.”