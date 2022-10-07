The women’s division in WWE has been on the rise for a handful of years now and is expected to get even better under the new Triple H regime. With the tremendous amount of talent currently rostered on both RAW and SmackDown and even NXT, the idea of adding some new gold to the division makes more sense than it ever has before.

Aside from the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships, there is a clear need to improve the tag team division first. Since the titles return from hiatus after Sasha Banks and Naomi’s walk-out in May, women’s tag matches have been prominently featured on both broadcasts during the week. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah were crowned the new champions in late August, after some bizarre booking and unforeseen injuries. And unfortunately, they only held the titles for two weeks but did defend them twice in that period.

On an episode of RAW in mid-September, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky became the new champions, continuing to breathe new life into the titles. Although they haven’t had any title defenses in the near month since winning, the women have been continuously featured on RAW alongside Bayley every week since.

As the progression to solidify the women’s tag team titles progresses, it’s time to think about adding even more championships for women.

When thinking about creating a more equal division similar to the men’s, creating championships that are equivalent to the Intercontinental and/or United States championships make the most sense. The addition of midcard titles would open the door for so many women to be showcased weekly and grant more opportunities for growth and development for up-and-coming talent in the company.

Both of the WWE Women’s Championships have gained notoriety since the transition from the Divas title. But the same women being in the title picture has grown a bit tiresome for most fans. With Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and presumably Sasha and Naomi returning in the next few months, the division is going to be packed with talent leading to many talented women being sidelined for those atop the division.

When speaking to NBC Sports Boston recently, Rodriguez gave her take on the idea and feels the possibility of more titles being added could happen in the near future.

I think [another championship] would be something so great for the women’s division, especially because we have so much diversity in the women’s division. We have women from all over the world, from all over the country, from different backgrounds, different ethnicities. I think having an Intercontinental Championship [or] having a North American Championship for the women would be a huge leap forward for the women’s division in wrestling in general. And I personally do feel like that is something that is possible and is something that’s that could possibly be happening in the near future so I’m looking forward to that and possibly you know making new history.”

It is known how much Triple H cares about the women in the company and the division overall, leading many to believe he could easily be on board with the idea. But, when developing the plans for the new titles, how they will be featured will need to be considered. Making sure the idea doesn’t flop while also gaining support from the fans will need to be treated with the utmost importance.

If the new Head of Creative does choose to make the move, it could cement his legacy even more in the eyes of all fans, but especially those who love (and support) women’s wrestling.

