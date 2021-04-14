Why WWE Went Back To The Thunderdome Without Fans After WrestleMania 37

In an interview with Variety.com, WWE president and chief revenue officer Nick Khan commented on Wrestlemania 37 having fans:

“If it could be done in a safe way, we had to get it done. And I think ultimately, thanks to the great work of all the folks here, we were able to get it done. If you recall, WrestleMania last year was two to three weeks into the pandemic. We had to cancel last minute and we did it from a studio. It was certainly a different experience. So we wanted to make sure that the fans and the people watching at home got the WWE experience that they’re used to on the biggest event that we have.”

Khan also explained that Wrestlemania was a “one-off” event with fans and the company is back at the Thunderdome until they can resume a full-time touring schedule…

“Any plans? Yes. Any plans we can share? Stay tuned. But just know that once we’re back on the road, we’re on the road full time. We’re not looking to do other one offs. Again, this was WrestleMania. And we felt it needed to be done for the fans. So look for news coming soon.”