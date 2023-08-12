Wife Of WWE Hall Of Famer Hints She’ll Speak Out About Hulk Hogan

The heat between WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake appears to be far from over.

Hogan and Beefcake reconciled a few years ago after not speaking for many years, but they don’t seem to be communicating anymore. Missy, Beefake’s wife, tweeted last month that she wanted to see Hogan and her husband resolve their differences. It’s unclear what those problems are.

Missy took issue with some comments attributed to Hogan about Beefcake not deserving to be a Hall of Famer in a new post. She also hinted at doing a one- or two-part series. What she intends to discuss is unknown, but it appears that she will go into detail about the issues between the former best friends.

Beefcake and Hogan’s friendship dates back to the 1970s, and Beefcake was frequently promoted alongside Hogan, whether it was in the territories, the WWF/E, or the WCW. There has been no word on what is going on between them, but hopefully those issues can be resolved at some point.

Hogan revealed in a recent interview with “This Past Weekend with Theo Von” that he and Beefcake had a falling out. He said, “It still has a lot to do with the lady he’s married to. Nothing really to do with him. So, I’ll pass.”

You can check out Missy’s post below: