During an interview with Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Jim Ross commented on if AEW will be doing house shows:

“Absolutely, I think that’s the plan… I know there were some live events penciled into the schedule before the virus. You can’t get better working one night a week. Nobody, I don’t care who you are.”

“House shows are important for us. I think to develop talent especially, and revenue going forward. Who the hell knows when that’s gonna be? It’s not gonna be any time soon.”