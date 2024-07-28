Will All In: London 2024 Be AEW’s Best Show Of The Year?

We are just over one month away from AEW’s return to Wembley Stadium in London for their second annual edition of All In: London, and already the show is shaping up to be an all-timer. We know the main event, Swerve Strickland defending his AEW World Title against the winner of the 2024 Men’s Owen Hart Tournament, Bryan Danielson, which promises to be a first-time-ever match for the ages. We also know that the winner of the 2024 Women’s Owen Hart Tournament, Mariah May will get her chance to dethrone her former mentor Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title as well. Beyond that, there will likely be many more matches that will straight-up steal the show, but what could they look like?

Let’s start with what we know: Danielson vs. Strickland and Storm vs. May. These are two very different matches to look forward to. The former here has the savvy veteran in Danielson, who’s in his last year as a full-time performer, getting what could be his final chance at being a world champion, his first with AEW, against the man who stormed the main event scene in the last year. Swerve’s rise to popularity has led him to become AEW’s standard bearer this summer, and he’s already proven his worth with victories against Samoa Joe, Christian Cage, and Will Ospreay to his credit in this reign. They are at two very different stages of their careers, but with the premise of “Hangman” Adam Page lingering due to his issues with Swerve (not to mention he’s the one who lost to Danielson in the aforementioned Owen Hart Tournament), things will be very interesting. Storm vs. May will see the former teacher/student dynamic clash on the grand stage after May’s devastating betrayal of Storm on Dynamite after she won the tournament. May said she had this drawn up all along, and now Storm will need to try and take down her former understudy in her homeland of England, which will make for an incredible dynamic of a match.

Now onto what could be added to the card in the coming weeks, which may only further increase the hype for the show. After a shocking ending to their match on Dynamite 250, MJF stole the AEW International Title from Will Ospreay in a 60-minute classic. Now, as AEW heads to Ospreay’s home of England, the man from Essex could try to regain his title in front of his home country, which could very well be the loudest ovation of the night. This one could even have a stipulation added to further the intensity between these two, who have quickly grown to detest one another. Another major match that has all signs pointing towards London is a TBS Title Match. After all of the pomp and circumstance surrounding her debut and subsequent success on AEW TV, Mercedes Monè will, in all likelihood, have to find a way to overcome one of AEW’s greats, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., who made a shocking return to AEW at Forbidden Door to confront Monè in New York. Further, the issues between The Elite and most of AEW’s roster have grown to a fever pitch in recent months, and with Blood and Guts next week, that will reach a fever pitch very soon.

Also, with the Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada all holding gold, they figure to be making defenses on the show. The Bucks seemed primed to battle the Acclaimed in London after Caster and Bowens expressed interest in becoming 2-time champs, to which the Bucks have vehemently expressed displeasure. Perry and Darby Allin, two of AEW’s pillars, continue to go at one another, and a showdown between the two would be a fantastic opener to the show for the TNT Title. Okada doesn’t have a clear-cut opponent for All In, but I figure he’d be ready for a defense somewhere on the card. If Kenny Omega were cleared, that would be the rematch of the century that people have waited half a decade to see once more. Unfortunately, Omega is out, and Mark Briscoe could find himself facing “The Rainmaker” at Wembley.

Furthermore, we still don’t know if/where many more major names may slot into London’s extravaganza! Will we see an appearance of the Patriarchy, who just won the AEW Trios Titles? After the year Christian Cage has had, it would be great to see him be featured in some way at All In. Furthermore, while he’s been absent from TV since Forbidden Door, Jon Moxley did not compete for All In last year, so one may think he’d love to get a chance to compete at this year’s event if possible. We’ve also seen further development of the heated issues between Orange Cassidy and Trent, but that could be a match saved for All Out in Chicago as well. Finally, while “Hangman” Adam Page may feature prominently in the AEW World Title match if AEW wants to further his issues with Swerve, he could also find himself somewhere lower on the card as well.

No matter what happens, AEW will likely stack this card as much as they can with it being their biggest show of the year attendance-wise. There are so many promising matchups either already booked or likely, so fans will likely need to fasten their seatbelts for the wild ride that’s surely to come as we approach All In: London 2!