Will Becky Lynch Still Be Paid By WWE During Her Pregnancy?

During his recent podcast, Jim Cornette was critical of Becky Lynch’s pregnancy and talked about how she will be losing out on a lot of money during her time away from WWE:

“This is a multi-million dollar talent and she tells me she’s pregnant? What the f***?” Cornette continues. “This is like one of the boys breaking his leg on purpose while he’s on top. You can control this, this is not like a f***in’ injury. This could have been controlled. It’s not like I don’t never want them to have children, but when both of you have top spots where you can make seven f***in’ figures a year and blah, blah, blah. Wait three years and have a f***in’ baby.”

“If I was Vince I’d be hot cause I’d sure be hot if it was my millions of dollars. This is not like an injury that can’t be prevented. This could have been controlled and/or timed. Except they obviously didn’t control it or time it, but somebody that young, that age that’s achieved that level of success, have a baby? The f***? Jesus Christ, I am gobsmacked.”

“She’s got many years before the f***in’ easy bake oven power gets shut off. She can have all those problems like descended stomach and stretch marks and hemorrhoids and hormone problems and mood swings and all the joys of motherhood much later on when she ain’t making a million dollars a year.”

“What would you do if your wife came home and said, ‘Instead of making a million dollars next year, I’m gonna basically just be a raging bitch for the next nine months and give you more shit to worry about around the house?’”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the speculation that Lynch won’t be paid during her hiatus:

“As far as I know, and I don’t know different, she’s gonna get her downside and they are gonna sell merchandise for her for the year and you know they are going to market her for a year. She won’t be able to wrestle for a year and whether she comes back, I mean none of us know.”