Will Hobbs Reveals What Happened Between Him and WWE

During an appearance on AEW’s Unrestricted podcast, “Powerhouse” Will Hobbs talked about his WWE tryout and the company contacting him when he debuted with AEW:

“The (WWE) try-out was good. They said ‘we don’t have anything for you right now.’ Years later, they carrot dangled in front of me and I pretty much told them, ‘F you.’ Right when I appeared on AEW, you wanna be like, ‘Hey, remember me?’ The way I was raised, I don’t have time for that s**t. I’m not ‘boo boo the fool’ as my Grandma would say. ‘Hey, we’ve been thinking about you and are interested in you.’ No, f**k you. I ain’t no sucka. I’d rather you tell me 100% no than try to BS me.” (quote courtesy of Fightful.com)

Hobbs also talked about signing his AEW contract:

“Right after I did my whole little thing with [Jon Moxley], I got to the back and had another contract waiting for me, so I got on the phone and called a few people back at home. When I got back to the hotel—I’m not a real emotional person—but I had to shed a few tears.”

