Will Jon Moxley End Bryan Danielson’s Reign In A Hometown Showdown?

The wrestling world has known for some time now that the full-time in-ring career of “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson was approaching its end. He has said it openly for a while, and he also said after winning the AEW World Title that once he loses the title, he’s no longer a full-time wrestler. While he only won the title a little less than 2 months ago All In back in August, his next defense against Jon Moxley is going to be risky. Moxley has targeted Danielson, his former friend and partner, since shortly after his return to TV at the end of the summer. He choked Danielson out at All Out, and he is now engaged in “war” with Danielson, but the question remains, is this the final countdown for Danielson’s reign and his in-ring career?

This upcoming title match will take place at WrestleDream in Tacoma, Washington, not far from Danielson’s home of Aberdeen, Washington. He will certainly be the hometown favorite in the match, but will he survive this defense against the former 3-time AEW Champion? It would be a fitting place for Danielson’s full-time in-ring career to conclude, getting to do so in front of friends and family, plus a legion of hometown fans. He could go out with a bang, and even in dropping the title, give one last vintage Danielson underdog-type performance. That said, would AEW want to see his reign end so quickly with so many potential defenses he can still have while he’s on this final run? There’s already a teased match with Christian Cage, plus many others I’m sure the fans would love to see. The likes of Darby Allin, Kyle Fletcher, and a rematch with Will Ospreay do come to mind if he were to continue on. What this might come down to is Danielson’s health, his desire to continue on, and who he might wish to drop the title to when he finally does.

Jon Moxley is leading some sort of a crusade against AEW, turning heel and aligning with Marina Shafir, while also bringing some of his BCC brethren over to his side. He’s been AEW’s standard bearer since day one, their old-reliable star who has carried the world title more times than anyone in AEW history. He was the guy AEW went to when the “Brawl-Out” controversy took place 2 years ago, and he has worked with everyone in AEW, mostly as a babyface. Now, he’s a heel with one goal in mind: taking things back and making them the way he wants. Winning the AEW World Title for a 4th time and ending Danielson’s full-time in-ring career would be the feather in his cap. If he can put down the “American Dragon”, fans would despise him for taking away their favorite wrestler. Is this the path Moxley is destined for?

In the end, no, I don’t see this being where Danielson’s reign comes to an end. With so much stacked against Danielson, he will likely overcome this challenge and maintain his possession of the AEW World Title, at least for now. With Full Gear and World’s End still lined up as AEW PPV events over the next few months where I think Danielson will continue on as champion. By the end of 2024, I do think we will see Danielson drop the title to someone, maybe a younger star who could benefit so much more from the win than Moxley. While this could be the aforementioned feather in the cap win for Moxley, he does not need it. As mentioned, he’s AEW’s guy, and could easily earn another title shot much faster than many others might be able to. He would not get the same type of benefit that someone along the lines of Allin, Fletcher, or Ospreay would get from a win of that magnitude. When and where that happens is to be determined, but one thing seems fairly certain for sure right now: while this is the final countdown of Danielson’s time in the ring, the clock hasn’t hit zero yet, and he’s still got some more run left in him.