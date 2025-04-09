Will Ospreay Addresses Josh Alexander AEW Rumors

Top AEW star “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics, including the rumors that Josh Alexander could make his AEW debut as the wildcard entrant in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s tournament.

Ospreay said, “It’s not been confirmed that he’s signed anything yet, but I mean, look, I had two epic matches with him in TNA. If anyone is a big Josh Alexander fan, like, I am. When we wrestled that first time, I had no problem telling him, like, I didn’t really know much about him, but I was a fan the moment, like, that first five minutes I started wrestling with him. I just knew, ‘oh my God, this guy is actually genuinely incredible.’”

On potentially facing Alexander in the Owen Hart Cup:

“So like, having to have that, and then when we done the rematch and he bested me, I would love it for him to be him, and if we were able to meet in the finals to settle the score. I can’t really confirm. I don’t think he has signed yet.”