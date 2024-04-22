Will Ospreay Addresses Taking A Shot At Triple H

Will Ospreay sparked controversy earlier this month by doing a promo on AEW Dynamite in response to Triple H. Now the top star has finished addressing it.

In the promo, Ospreay addressed rumors that he was afraid of “the grind.” While he wouldn’t normally comment on it, he chose to do so as the man who claimed he got where he is by “grinding on the boss’ daughter.” This came after Triple H stated in an interview last week that certain wrestlers do not want to put in the effort required to work in WWE, and if that is the case, he does not want them, leading some fans to believe this was directed at Ospreay.

As PWMania.com previously stated, Ospreay was pitched the idea for the promo and was enthusiastic about it.

While speaking at the AEW Dynasty post-show media scrum, Ospreay was asked if his match with Bryan Danielson silenced the criticism.

“Yes, of course. I don’t want to address it anymore. I can remember a generation of when I grew up where like, you throw a jab, I throw one back. Although I wasn’t mentioned by name, it was clearly about me. So, all due respect, I’m kind of done mentioning anyone over there now. I don’t want to do that anymore because I feel I lowered myself to that standard. I don’t need to do that anymore. Look what I just did in the ring with Bryan. That’s only match two from pay-per-view. I’ve got a fuckload more to go down. So, with all due respect, if you take everything into consideration, of course, I’m annoyed about a jab that I took. I threw one back. I don’t think it was anything bad. It’s a joke from 20 years ago, for fuck sake. Don’t be too butthurt. That’s the first time I’ve ever experienced true tribalism between the two. It’s not nice. It’s unnecessary. I’m over it. I can’t be bothered with it. I just want to be focused on promoting AEW. I don’t regret what I said. I’m not saying that now. You take the entire thing into consideration, it did piss me off, but from this day on, I won’t go down that road. I don’t need to. I’m the best wrestler in the world. I don’t need to fuck with guys below me.”

You can check out the complete media scrum below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)