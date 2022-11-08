Will Ospreay Believes Dream Match With Seth Rollins is Possible

Will Ospreay and Seth Rollins have a history that goes back several years.

In 2019, Ospreay and Rollins engaged in a feud on Twitter, which resulted in Rollins issuing a public apology for his tweets after Ospreay made his beliefs regarding WWE and the product they present to their fans with their stars known. It would later lead to an exchange of words between Rollins and Ospreay, during which Rollins would bring up the fact that he has more money in his bank account.

Ospreay has recently mentioned that he would be interested in competing against Rollins.

“I’ve mentioned Seth Rollins’ name many times,” Ospreay said in an interview with Tokyo Sports. “And he’s approached me from the other side, so I have a lot of thoughts. I also think it would be a dream come true to fight Ricochet one more time, considering my history.”

Ospreay and Ricochet have a history together, but they have also competed in multiple matches together before Ricochet joined WWE. One of those matches, which took place in 2016 at NJPW Best of the Super Juniors XXIII, was a controversial one.

“I think we’ve both become completely different wrestlers from when we fought in the past,” Ospreay added. “I think we’re at a turning point right now, and in the past I’ve talked with people from WWE about how it would be nice to have a dream match in the future that transcends the boundaries of the different organizations.”

