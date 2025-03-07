Will Ospreay Believes Triple H’s “Running From The Grind” Comment Was About Him

Top AEW star “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including why he believes WWE COO Triple H’s “running from the grind” comments were about him.

Ospreay said, “He didn’t say my name. He was [talking about me]. I’ve got people that I won’t throw under the bus who said, ‘Yeah, it’s about me.’ I won’t throw anyone under the bus, but it was about me. I’m not taking it personally in that, ‘Oh, it hurt my feelings.’ It’s like, you take a jab at me, I’ll take one back. There’s nothing horrible about it. I don’t hate the guy. I’ve never met him. How can I hate someone that I’ve never met? I’ve never spoken to him. I have an agent who talked to everyone and I told everybody about my situation and why I wanted to remain in the UK, which is why that hurt me a little bit. Not to the point where it keeps me up at night. Okay, you take a jab at me, I take one back. That’s it. We’re done.”

