Will Ospreay Comments On His AEW Progress And Future Plans

In a post on Twitter/X, Will Ospreay shared his thoughts on his journey with AEW since joining the company earlier this year. Ospreay reflected on his performances and his interactions with fans and colleagues, expressing gratitude for the opportunities he’s been given.

Ospreay wrote:

“Wanted to take this tweet to tell you all how extremely grateful I am being able to do the things that I do. I have a constant fear of letting you all down because I’ve done it so often. ‘We all fail at the people we are meant to be’ has followed me since I got my first deal. 31 years old from the Essex, England. I cannot believe how lucky I am to be in this position where I wrestle on @TBSNetwork / @tntsports for @AEW.

Whether you’re locked into our product or not I appreciate any feedback, criticism or support that can help me improve as a performer. In my feels today but you never know when you’ll take your last bump so I’d just like to say to you all. Thank you so much for being such a big part of my growth as a wrestler and as a man.”