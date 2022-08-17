Will Ospreay Comments On Nearly Passing Away Due To Kidney Infection In May

Will Ospreay has survived a near-death experience.

On Wednesday, he took to social media to write about it.

The decorated international wrestling star took to Twitter to comment on nearly passing away as a result of a kidney infection back in May.

“So it’s not really spoken about enough but May I nearly died. My infection was that serious,” he wrote. “Came back in 2 weeks. 3 months from that point, tomorrow I’m in the G1 Final on NJPW 50th Anniversary. I wish I could hear your voices. But I’ll fight with everything I’ve got.”

