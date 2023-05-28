Will Ospreay Comments On Potentially Signing With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Aussie Open are now All Elite after signing with AEW, and Will Ospreay weighed in on the subject.

As Aussie Open is part of Ospreay’s United Empire stable, Dark Puroresu Flowsion asked The Aerial Assassin if this could lead to him signing with AEW in the near future.

He said, “They know my situation [and] I gotta do what’s best for me, but whether nothing changes or everything changes. If they ever needed me, my door will always open to them.”

Ospreay previously stated that he is content in NJPW, but that he would be “a fool not to hear people out.” His NJPW contract is set to expire next year.