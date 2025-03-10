Will Ospreay Declares He’s Ready To Be “The Guy” In AEW

At AEW Revolution 2025, Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher went to war inside a steel cage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The match was a bloody, brutal battle, featuring high-risk spots and a jaw-dropping Spanish Fly off the top of the cage. In the end, Ospreay emerged victorious, sealing the win with his signature finisher.

Following the match, AEW released a post-match interview, where Ospreay reflected on the emotional toll of the fight and made it clear that he is ready to take the mantle as AEW’s top star.

“Caught me hiding from the medical team. I’ve never been more scared in my entire life, being honest with you. When I was up there and I had a hold of him, I knew what I was going to do, and I could see everything. I could see the entire Crypto Arena, and I knew what I had to do. I had to cling on to someone that I called my little brother once upon a time, cling on to him before jumping off a 20-foot steel cage, planting him into the ground, and just before I put those finishing touches in, I think that broke my heart more than anything because he looked me in my eyes and he said, ‘I hate you.’”

Ospreay spoke candidly about his deep bond with Fletcher, making the match even more personal.

“Once upon a time, I would have done anything for Kyle Fletcher, anything. There’s not many people in WWE saying that. I would generally say, like I would take a bullet for him. I would. It’s my little brother. He’s the one person I remember when I first started seeing my misses who had a kid. He’s the first person I told and the words that he said to me really felt me with confidence that I could be better than just an immature young man. I could take care of this kid, I could take care of my misses, and I could take care of everyone and become my little family that I wanted and see what we become. It’s heartbreaking, but I can’t sit here any longer and look into my shadows and look into my past. I’ve got to move on.”

Ospreay ended the interview with a bold declaration, stating that he wants to be the face of AEW.

“So I’m going to see you guys later. I have a mission. I have always wanted to be the guy. I’ve always wanted the responsibility. I’ve always wanted the ball, and here I am, 31 years old….. And I could safely say right now, I want that responsibility. I want the ball. I want to be the guy. This isn’t where the best wrestle. This is where Billy wrestles.”

With AEW positioning Ospreay as a major player, his post-match statement suggests that his time to lead the company has arrived.