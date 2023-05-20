Will Ospreay Downplays Rumors Of AEW All In Appearance

Will Ospreay is dismissing reports that he will compete at the AEW All In 2023 pay-per-view event in August.

The highly anticipated event will be AEW’s first ever in the United Kingdom, and ticket sales have confirmed that it will be the largest AEW show in its history.

In an interview with Fightful, Ospreay stated that he was unaware of his participation in AEW All In.

He said, “If the rumors are true, and I am apparently a part of [All In] — I honestly don’t know — but if they are true, I can’t tell you how grateful I am.”

At this time, no AEW All In 2023 matches have been confirmed. The concert will be held at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

You can check out the complete interview below: