Will Ospreay Expected To Take Some Time Off

According to Fightful Select, Will Ospreay was stretchered out during the main event of Saturday’s All In: Texas as part of a storyline. The report indicated that Ospreay has been dealing with injuries and is expected to take some time off to recover.

Currently, there is no specific timeline for his return, but sources suggest that he may be sidelined for over a month.

In the main event, Ospreay teamed up with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland to defeat The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nick Jackson) in a high-stakes tag team match, which ultimately led to The Young Bucks losing their EVP status.