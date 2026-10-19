Will Ospreay Explains The Inspiration Behind Clockwork Carnage

AEW World Champion “The Aerial Assassin,” Will Ospreay, participated in the WrestleDream post-show media scrum to discuss various topics, including how the Clockwork Carnage Match was executed.

Ospreay said, “Oh, I thought it was brilliant. Like, every single moment about it is just like — I always feel like there should just be obstacles to overcome. It just shouldn’t be easy anymore. The moment that you take your foot off the gas break and stop trying to be creative, we might as well just say it’s stagnant. I always like to try and forward think.”

On his inspirations for the match:

“This isn’t something that like — I took a great inspiration from the Casino Gauntlet and Iron Man match, and kind of wanted to fuse it together. Seeing it come to play now with seven incredible pro wrestlers, ones that I could never imagine. Like seeing Cope and Okada do a sequence, do you realize how much that like screws my brain up sometimes? I was sitting there like, ‘This is a guy that was teaching me in New Japan, and this is a guy that I was watching when I was a child.’ And I was just like, ‘This is insane.’ And it just allows new opportunities for new characters to meet and intertwine with one another over such an important prize in pro wrestling.”

You can check out Ospreay’s comments in the video below.