Will Ospreay Looks Back At First Full Year In AEW

Will Ospreay surfaced on social media on Monday to comment on the one-year anniversary of joining the full-time active talent roster in AEW.

“The Aerial Assassin” released the following statement via X:

“It’s been 1 full year being All Elite. My gratitude to this fan base, the roster and everyone that makes AEW possible. Still so much more I want to accomplish in this company and have big goals to be the headliner one day. Thank you for having me.”

