Will Ospreay Makes AEW Debut on Dynamite

Top NJPW Star Will Ospreay made his AEW debut on this week’s Dynamite.

Trent Beretta came to the ring on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite and expressed his disappointment that his pals were not present because it was National Best Friends Day. Beretta recalled how he and Rocky Romero challenged FTR for their ROH World Tag Team Titles a few weeks ago on the Third Anniversary Dynamite, but came up short due to interference from Jeff Cobb of The United Empire and Great-O-Khan of NJPW, who attacked both teams and raised the titles in the air, but now he believes they deserve another chance.

FTR then interrupted, and Cash Wheeler stated that the recent title match result didn’t sit well with him and Dax Harwood, adding that they want to prove they are the best tag team in the world. Dax stated that if it were up to FTR, they would have proven it, but Trent’s partner, Romero, is in Japan, and the difficulty he is having should not be with FTR, but with Ospreay’s “bitch guys” from The United Empire.

The United Empire theme music then began to play, and out came the leader, Ospreay, who is also the current RevPro British Heavyweight Champion and Warrior Wrestling Champion. Fans erupted as Ospreay waved from the stage. Aaron Henare of the United Empire and Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) then entered the ring and attacked FTR and Trent, laying them out. Ospreay finished the segment by hitting Trent with his finisher and stood tall with the rest of his team.

It would be interesting to see what match results from this at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26. Ospreay, who just recovered from a kidney infection, hasn’t wrestled since May 15, when he defeated NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide at the NJPW Strong Collision taping.

