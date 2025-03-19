Will Ospreay Match Added To AEW Dynamite, Update On Blizzard In Local Area

By
Matt Boone
-

– Renee Paquette and RJ City addressed the blizzard issues in Omaha, NE. ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite on the official pre-show for the episode, which you can check out below.

– AEW has announced Will Ospreay vs. AR Fox for tonight’s Dynamite. Also scheduled is AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament Final with “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Mark Davis vs. Ricochet, an AEW World Championship Street Fight with Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope, Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander, as well as Mercedes Mone vs. Billie Starkz for the TBS Championship.

