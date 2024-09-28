Will Ospreay Names His Dream AEW Opponent, Talks History With Ricochet

AEW International Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay spoke with Bleacher Report on a number of topics, including what surprised him the most about working in the company.

Ospreay said, “Working in America in front of American fans. Even in the days when I would pop in to do my trips in AEW when I was with New Japan, I felt like people knew me, but only like a smattering, maybe. I feel like maybe it took a little time for people to understand who I was. Coming over has been incredible. I can’t tell you enough. I feel so accepted by their community and their fanbase. I can’t believe how lucky I am to have their support. It’s been crazy, to be honest with you. From what Japan is and what England is, the fanbase is so different in the way that it shows its support. I’m so grateful and thankful that I do have this connection with the American audience. I remember when I was facing Bryan Danielson and I was face-to-face with him. The bell hadn’t even rung and they were chanting ‘Holy s–t.’ I’ve never had that before. And then when the bell rang, it was like a real football environment. I felt like I was in a football stadium.”

On his travel schedule:

“For me, I’ve kind of got it into a little sway now. People need to remember when I used to go to Japan, the flight was 15 hours and then you would stay there for about four weeks or five weeks. The longest flight I’ve done to America is I think 11. It does put a lot of pressure on my back flying constantly, but the medical team we’ve got at AEW are so good and they have properly looked after me. I’ll be honest with you, I don’t mind it. When it comes to travel, you have to learn to love it. When it comes to flying, I see it as meditation. Life is constant noise, so that time that I do get in the airplane, sometimes I have a little bit of a meditation and I get to be really thankful for everything that’s going on. No one in wrestling has the travel schedule that I have, and I take that with so much gratitude and I’m thankful for it, so I always want to perform the best I can. I look at the amazing family I’ve got at home and just think this is such a blessed life and I would be a fool to complain about this. I cannot believe how lucky I am in this situation. It is a lot of pressure on my body, but I’m still working at a top level. This year especially. I don’t know how to put on a bad match, quite frankly [laughs]. I’ve been really enjoying it and I’ve just been knocking it out of the park. As long as I can keep performing at that very high level, I’m gonna be happy.”

On which of his AEW match stands out the most to him:

“Honestly, the Bryan Danielson one just because I’ve never felt anything like it in my entire life. I was a Bryan Danielson fan. I loved watching him wrestle. There are so many emotional moments in my life when I’ve genuinely watched him and shed a tear for how good it was. If anyone ever doubted themselves and just wanted to pursue it for the love of it, no matter what, pursue your dreams because, honestly, wrestling Bryan Danielson is one of the most incredible moments of my life.”

On his dream AEW opponent:

“Adam Copeland is a big one. Prior to his injury, he was performing at a level I’ve never seen him perform at. He fits in with what the AEW style is. To have him around as a real good coach backstage as well, he’s helped out so many of us with advice. I really do like his presence and I really do think his heart is in AEW. I want to test him as much as I want him to test me.”

On his history with Ricochet:

“My story with Ricochet goes back to when I first started pro wrestling. When I was in England, he was the first foreigner I’ve ever wrestled in my entire life, and he was such a big inspiration. I used to watch all of his matches from IWA Midsouth. I’ve seen his matches in Chikara. I was a huge Dragon Gate fan, as well. Watching him in Dragon Gate against PAC was some of the most ridiculous matches I’ve ever seen. It felt like these guys created such a bridge for guys of our body type and our athletic ability. Everyone said Ricochet was the best in the world and I believe it. Every time we got to wrestle each other, I got to test myself. I got to learn from him. He’s one of my good friends and there’s so much love between us and respect.”