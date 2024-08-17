Will Ospreay On Bryan Danielson: “He Has Earned The Mark Best In The World’”

AEW star Will Ospreay took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that fellow AEW star “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson has earned the mark best in the world for everything he has done and will continue to do.

Ospreay wrote, “When I was a kid this man would walk down the ramp towards rings with Europes “final countdown” banging out & with one finger in the air to signal the worlds number 1 is about to compete. Everywhere he has gone and truly mean EVERYWHERE. He has earned the mark “The Best In The World” August 25th. Danielson is doing it all again. In the main event of the iconic Wembley Stadium!! To be on the same card is awesome but as a massive fan, to me this is legendary!! Don’t miss out http://aewtix.com”

Ospreay will challenge MJF for his AEW American Championship at All In, while Danielson will put his career on the line when he faces AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland for his title.

You can check out Ospreay’s post below.