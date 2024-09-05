Will Ospreay On Kenny Omega: “I Think He Represents The Identity Of What AEW Initially Was”

AEW International Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay spoke with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes on a number of topics, including pro wrestling veteran Kenny Omega and how Omega is one of the best, but he still is a p***k.

Ospreay said, “I think he represents the identity of what AEW initially was.” “He didn’t need the machine to make himself a big superstar, he made himself a star along with The Bucks, along with Hangman, and everyone else that helped to set up the company. There was an identity about AEW that was different to what American TV was accustomed to.”

“Those guys really set the bar for what wrestling could look like. It could have a different image and it could have a different identity. Especially when it comes to TV-style wrestling. Those guys completely shifted what it looked like to be TV wrestlers. He’s one of the best and I give him all the flowers in the world, but that doesn’t mean I like him [laughs]. Other than that, he’s a p***k.”