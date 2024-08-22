Will Ospreay On MJF: “He’s Without A Doubt One Of The Best Wrestlers In The World”

Will Ospreay recently spoke with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes about his rivalry with MJF and why the American Champion can’t stop trying to prove the skeptics wrong.

Ospreay highlighted his recent rivalry with MJF, and how their polar different personalities have fueled their feud for the International/American Championship. While Ospreay is still confident in his ability as a professional wrestler, he admits that MJF may be battling with his own place in the wrestling business and that he is continuously trying to prove the naysayers wrong, which may eventually lead him down a steep slope:

“I think so. My main thing is I know who I am, but I still feel like he’s struggling to know who he is. I know he’s got all the accolades under the sun but it feels like he’s constantly trying to prove doubters wrong. The moment you do that you almost become like a cat with a piece of string. I could pull this piece of string forever and that cat is gonna keep chasing it, we’re just going to constantly move the goalposts.

So with that in mind, like you said, he’s a generational talent, the guy’s incredible on the microphone and showed it to everyone. He’s an incredible worker. But the main thing about it is that he’s without a doubt one of the best wrestlers in the world. But if anyone’s gonna look at that match and think that it’s a foregone conclusion that MJF is better than Will Ospreay, well at the 59-minute mark I feel like he realised that he wasn’t exactly on my level, so he needed to do something cheap to secure the win.

So look, Max is one of the greatest and nothing but respect, in a weird way. But I think he’s constantly searching to try and prove doubters wrong, and that’s a slippery slope.”