Will Ospreay Pulled From RevPro Show Due To Kidney Infection

Due to a kidney infection, Will Ospreay had to withdraw from today’s RevPro Epic Encounter event in London, England.

On Thursday, RevPro announced on their website that Ospreay had developed what was initially assumed to be food poisoning but was later diagnosed with a kidney infection. Minoru Suzuki was to be his opponent. Here is their announcement:

“We appreciate that there will be disappointment surrounding this announcement, no one was looking forward to the Suzuki Vs Ospreay contest more than us & we will do everything we can to reschedule it for a later date,” they wrote.

Ospreay recently returned to action after testing positive for COVID-19.