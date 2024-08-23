Will Ospreay Reacts To Reports Of Ricochet Signing With AEW

Will Ospreay is ready to welcome Ricochet into All Elite Wrestling.

While promoting his match against MJF at AEW All In: London 2024 this weekend with talkSPORT, “The Aerial Assassin” spoke about the reports of Ricochet signing with AEW and their past match in NJPW.

“That whole match kind of changed my perspective on wrestling, it changed my output and how people viewed me,” Ospreay said. “But I feel like him coming in now, it’s one of those things where we [did] that match, and we went off on our separate journeys, and now we’re coming back together again. For me now, it’s like, this is your chance now. This is your chance to show people. Because look around. Look at this generation of wrestlers, look what everybody is doing when it comes to that athletic style of pro wrestling, right? It’s him. He is the guy that did it, and he’s just got to find that fire within himself because he knows he can do it. I honestly feel like he’s just been downplayed for so bloody long that people have forgotten the freak athlete that he is.”

Ospreay continued, “So if it is true, and if he is coming to AEW, I’m calling out to remind everybody who the f*ck you are, bruv. Because you, without a shadow of a doubt, were the man. Dragon Gate, PWG, the indies, around the world, no one could f*cking touch you. So I am calling you out, bruv. I am saying, remind the world that you are one of the best to have ever done this shit, man. Because I believe it, and if I believe it, you’ve gotta believe in yourself now, boss.”

Check out the complete interview at talkSPORT.com.