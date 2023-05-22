Will Ospreay Reflects On Memorable Kenny Omega Rant

Will Ospreay recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the decorated international pro wrestling star reflected on his Wrestle Kingdom 17 press conference rant about Kenny Omega, as well as his thoughts about cussing in promos and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On his Wrestle Kingdom 17 press conference rant about Kenny Omega and his thoughts on cussing in promos: “So there’s two sides of me when it comes to that promo. One side is the people that are telling me I can’t do a promo without swearing and to those people I say, ‘You must just watch the Disney channel every f*cking day of your life.’ Just because somebody swears in a promo, I don’t think that’s a bad thing. Have you ever seen Quentin Tarantino films? There’s swearing all the time. But they’re magical movies. But I do understand to reach that next level of audience, you do have to mind your P’s and Q’s, and I say c*nt religiously. It’s my favorite word ‘cause it can mean a term of endearment or I could just f*cking call you a c*nt.”

On how Omega and AEW stars had it easier than he did in NJPW in Japan during COVID-19: “You had your guys around ringside banging shit and making noise for you, and then you guys got to have fans back straight away. They were there, they couldn’t make any fucking noise. Do you know how hard that is? How taxing that is? All those guys, I bet maximum drive was a six hour drive for some of those cunts. You didn’t have to be locked in a fucking room no bigger than this room for two weeks. I honestly say anyone who dares belittle anything we did during that pandemic, you’re a cunt. You have no idea the fucking stress. There were points in the night where you’d call your missus. They’d go, ‘When are you coming home?’ I’d be like, ‘I don’t actually know because their measures keep changing in Japan.’ All those guys, they get to go to their missus or partner or whatever and they all get to cuddle up. We didn’t get to do that. Fucking months, bruv. They need to mind their P’s and Q’s, and when they know who the actual fucking wrestlers are, come knock on my door. I’ll show you who the fuck I am.”

Check out the complete interview at Fightful.com.