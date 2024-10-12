Will Ospreay Responds To Fans Who Say He Doesn’t Sell In His Matches

AEW International Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay appeared on The Masked Man Show to talk about a number of topics, including how he doesn’t sell in his matches.

Ospreay said, “I just feel there are different aspects in what people say with selling. If you understand and look at the backstory that I go through, who were the guys that I was training alongside? Okada, Ishii. You don’t think at any point in those training sessions and Japanese camps where you’d land on your f**king head and they’d be like, ‘Get up and just swing.’ If you don’t have that small burst of energy before you’re about to do something, they’re going to get the upper hand and win. If people don’t actually understand where I come from, think about this, Japan took a 22-year-old and taught him how to fight, and f**king tortured me. They beat the f***ing piss out of me. I got chopped so hard my eardrum burst. I say to all those people who say ‘you don’t know how to sell,’ you don’t know the backstory. You don’t know how I f***ing got here. You’ve never been in a situation where you’ve been in a moment where if you don’t put your f***ing foot on the gas pedal, you die. To those people, I get where they’re coming from, I understand, but if you pause your opinion for a second and take a wide look at the arena, they’re standing up. You can’t tell Picasso how to paint.“

