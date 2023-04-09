Will Ospreay Reveals Whether He Wants To Appear At AEW All In 2023

As PWMania.com previously reported, on Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the 2023 All In pay-per-view event will take place on August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Will Ospreay appeared on “Dark Puroresu Flowsion” and discussed a possible appearance at the big pay-per-view event.

He stated, “I’m a guy that pops in. All the love in the world to all those & its amazing crew. I hope there is an opportunity as 1 of the guys that flys the flag everywhere I go. To do that would finally make my dad proud.”