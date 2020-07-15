Will Ospreay Says He Contemplated Suicide, Pollyanna Responds

NJPW star Will Ospreay published the following on his Instagram story:

“Few weeks ago, I came very close to something I know I’d regret.

I’m still dragging my feet but I’m getting better.

I’m still smiling, barely but a smile nonetheless.

Suicide isn’t an option even when you feel like you’ve dropped the world, learning and pushing forward to be better is an option.

Thank you to the people that have ever made me smile or laugh and been there to pick me up. Because of you my heart still beats.

I love you all.”

Last month, Ospreay had been accused of trying to blacklist UK wrestler Pollyanna after accusations were made that she was sexually assault by wrestler Scott Wainwright. In November of 2017, Ospreay had tweeted the following:

“Think it’s disgusting that people can use social media to accuse people of sexual assault. More than a handful of people know the real you. Trying to use your position to isolate and assault someone is pathetic.”

Ospreay issued a public statement regarding the matter:

“I wrote a tweet 3 years ago that only lasted on my timeline for 2 minutes before taking it down because I knew what I did was wrong. Before I knew it, it was screenshotted and making the rounds on Social Media.

My crime is opening my mouth without having any knowledge of the situation and defending a childhood friend that I could never imagine performing this crime. I issued an apology 3 years ago and done so much to better & educate myself on everything I did wrong.

I know I need to do even more.

I would like to clear up that I’ve never been part of any group trying to “blacklist” anybody, to my knowledge she retired in 2016 while my post was is 2017. I’ve never spoken to any promoter about not having her on or around shows. I won’t lie to people and say we got along because we didn’t, thats normal in wrestling, some people will rub you the wrong way.

We had heat because she would always belittle my partner in her training years & quite frankly bully her during training seminars and make comments to other wrestlers behind curtains and whenever they were in matches give stiff shots for no reason.

Then this all came to my knowledge after she had left pro wrestling cos she wanted nothing to do with the business. So if you asked me about her I’d tell you my dealings with her but I can’t force anyone to not book/promote someone as during her last year in the UK I was on the same shows as her.

I’ve been wrongly put on a list on men that have taken advantage of women and now are rightfully Speaking Out about horrible incidents that have happened to them and Encourage them to all keep coming.

please do not take any frustration out on Bea this has nothing to do with her, this is all my doing, my tweet, my words that I regret so much.

I have great relationships with so many of the people that have spoke out and after my apology back in 2017 I was welcomed with open arms by all the promotions and their looker room leaders in the UK because of how sincere I am and how much I care about everyone from backstage to fans in attendance.

Then this all came to my knowledge after she had left pro wrestling cos she wanted nothing to do with the business. So if you asked me about her I’d tell you my dealings with her but I can’t force anyone to not book/promote someone as during her last year in the UK I was on the same shows as her.

I’ve been wrongly put on a list on men that have taken advantage of women and now are rightfully Speaking Out about horrible incidents that have happened to them and Encourage them to all keep coming.

please do not take any frustration out on Bea this has nothing to do with her, this is all my doing, my tweet, my words that I regret so much.

I have great relationships with so many of the people that have spoke out and after my apology back in 2017 I was welcomed with open arms by all the promotions and their looker room leaders in the UK because of how sincere I am and how much I care about everyone from backstage to fans in attendance.

So the first thing I would like to do is to any fans that saw my name on that this is to reassure them I’m not a abuser at all. Just tweeted something without thinking about the consequences.

I wanna express to all the men & women coming forward with your story that I support And to please take it further to your local police team as I did in 2010. Like you I too am a survivor.

My incident took place outside of wrestling when I was part of my Mums amateur drama group.

I had to sit in a courtroom when I was 17 years old about a man that took advantage of me when I was 14 years old. He was placed on the sex offenders register but was given a light sentence because our defence team was missing certain paperwork. I really want to encourage all of you to take your stories to the police and prosecute these people that have taken advantage of you so they cannot do it to anyone else.

So now taking everything into consideration. I want to apologise to Pollyanna for dismissing her cry for help. I’m ashamed that it’s taken so long too say it, I hope you can forgive me.”

Here is a statement regarding my deleted tweet from 3 years ago. More importantly my apology to Pollyanna. If there is anything more I can do please reach out & keep Speaking Out. Please know I have committed any crime & I am one of the good guys, I’m just severely uneducated. pic.twitter.com/xJ3kb5wJe2 — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 20, 2020