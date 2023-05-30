Will Ospreay Says He Won’t “Lose Sleep” If He Never Performs At WWE WrestleMania

NJPW star Will Ospreay recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Ospreay commented on the possibility of performing at WWE WrestleMania:

“Of course I would love to wrestle in front of 80,000 people who wouldn’t want to wrestle? But like, in the same sense of, I’m not going to lose sleep if I never do it. But you know what I mean? Like I never wanted to get to this level of fame with wrestling. I just enjoyed doing it on the weekends. And New Japan offers me a lot of money, and I was just like ‘Whoa, I can make money from this.’ Here’s the thing I told you this, but like WWE, TNA and New Japan were on the table at the same time. And like the selling point in New Japan was that I get to come home. WWE, I have to move there [to the United States], TNA, most likely the same thing and it wasn’t guaranteed money. In New Japan, I get to come home. And I’m a real home guy. So like the fact that I’ve got to come home was like, incredible.”

“I’m very confident me and New Japan are going to work something out because I don’t want to live in America. That’s my full stop thing. I just don’t want to. It limits me.”

