Will Ospreay Says He’s Never Had An Issue With CM Punk

Top AEW star “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed several topics including how he has never had an issue with top WWE star CM Punk and how he has never faced Punk before in a match.

Ospreay said, “Just narrowly missed it. It is what it is. No issues with him on my side of things. I hope he’s doing well. It could have been (a magical match), but things happen and things transipre. For me, I’ve never had an issue with him. He’s always been lovely to me. Except for this one time, this one time that really pissed me off. I said to him, ‘Are there any decent steakhouses in Chicago?’ He said, ‘I promise you, I’ll get you a steakhouse.’ Showed up in Chicago. No steakhouse. The C stands for something. Meant to show me a f***ing steakhouse and you didn’t, ya prick [laughs]. I hope you’re doing well.”

