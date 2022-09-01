Will Ospreay Says That His Time With AEW is Over

Will Ospreay says that he is finished with All Elite Wrestling for the time being.

Ospreay tweeted, “For the foreseeable future my time with @AEW is done thanks to @TonyKhan for having your own mind and not listening to @KennyOmegamanX attempts at blocking me from coming to do a few matches for ya. We are even for now Ken, keep your mouth shut & we won’t have any issues.”

The United Empire was defeated by Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, but after the show, United Empire attacked Omega and The Bucks and left them lying, suggesting that they will compete against each other again at some point in the future. You can watch footage of the attack that took place after the show by clicking here.