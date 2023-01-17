Will Ospreay Talks About Being On Autopilot The Last Few Years In New Japan

Will Ospreay hasn’t been giving it his all.

Not in New Japan Pro Wrestling the last several years, anyways.

The decorated international pro wrestling star recently admitted as much during an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast.

“For the last three years, I do feel like I have been on autopilot a little bit,” Ospreay stated. “I remember last year’s Wrestle Kingdom and Great-O-Khan’s just massaging my shoulders because I’m about to go out and he goes, ‘How you feeling?’ And I went, ‘I feel nothing.'”

Ospreay continued, “Because honestly, it was one of those ones where even though it was the main event of the Tokyo Dome, it wasn’t the real thing, it wasn’t the full experience so getting to walk out there to my music, to be in my own skin again, it felt like the old me and to do it on that platform, I felt like for the first time, all the wrestling world’s eyes were really on me. It was about delivering so it was a little bit emotional going in there but, I can switch it off the moment the bell rings.”

H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.