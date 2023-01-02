Will Ospreay Talks About Favorite Kenny Omega Match Of All-Time

Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada.

NJPW Dominion 2017.

Will Ospreay named this as his favorite match involving “The Cleaner” during a recent Fightful.com interview promoting his own showdown against The Elite leader at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

“The second Kenny and Okada match at Dominion when they went to a 60-minute time limit draw,” he said when asked what his favorite Omega match is. “I remember watching at home and I couldn’t believe the stamina of both men. It was inspiring. That was the first time I actually watched a 60-minute draw.”

Ospreay continued, “To see the stamina and effort from both guys, it was one of those ones where, deep down, I knew I wanted to do that as well and wanted to be that man with the endurance. It must have triggered something in my mind watching that. It must have triggered something to get my ass to the gym and get in better shape. I want to be the guy that can go the distance.”

Check out the complete Will Ospreay interview by visiting Fightful.com.