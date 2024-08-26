Will Ospreay Talks With Roger Craig Smith About All In “Assassin’s Creed” Entrance

Will Ospreay and Roger Craig Smith of Assassin’s Creed had a back-and-forth exchange on social media after the memorable ring entrance for “The Aerial Assassin” at AEW All In: London 2024.

On X, the two exchanged messages reacting to the memorable ring entrance for Ospreay’s match against MJF, which resulted in him recapturing the AEW International Championship inside legendary Wembley Stadium.

“Could not have imagined how it was going to turn out, but I’m beyond honored that Will Ospreay and Ubisoft UK allowed me to be involved in such an EPIC moment at Wembley for AEW All In,” Roger Craig Smith of Assassin’s Creed wrote.

“You have no idea how much your role in Assassins Creed played a huge impact in my career,” Ospreay wrote in response to the post on X. “Thank you so much for being part of the biggest night of my life. We are assassins.”

