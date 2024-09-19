Will Ospreay To Defend International Title Against Ricochet At AEW Dynamite 5th Anniversary

Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay have a date.

On the September 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, Ricochet caught up with the AEW International Champion Will Ospreay backstage after beating The Beast Mortos earlier in the evening.

He informed “The Aerial Assassin” that he spoke with Tony Khan, and the two have a date for a title tilt in two weeks.

Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship will take place on the five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, October 2.

Join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results.