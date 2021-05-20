Will Ospreay Vacates The IWGP World Title Due To Injury

NJPW announced the following:

On May 4’s night two of Wrestling Dontaku in Fukuoka, Will Ospreay sustained a neck injury. As a result, Ospreay will not be participating in the next series of events and will instead return to the UK for treatment and rehabilitation.

There is no timetable for Ospreay’s return to action at this time, and as a result, his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be vacated.

Further announcements on the status of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be made at a later date.

CM Punk recently commented on the idea of having a match against Ospreay for the title and said “let’s see if he has it at the end of the summer and then ask me the question again.”