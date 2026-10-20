Will Ospreay Wants A Singles Match With Adam Copeland

AEW World Champion “The Aerial Assassin,” Will Ospreay, spoke with Jacksonville sports radio station 1010XL about various topics. He discussed his match against wrestling legend Adam Copeland at WrestleDream and expressed his desire to face Copeland in a singles match in the future.

Ospreay said, “I’ve grew up watching Adam and me meeting him in person was such a cool thing for me because a lot of people say never meet your heroes, but meeting him, he’s brought me such relief, especially going down my path when I was going in for neck surgery. He was amazing with all of that. He was great to be an ear and a great voice to be able to listen to because he’s went through it himself. I’m super grateful for his presence in AEW and I’m hoping that if this is going to be the last run of his career. Of course I’m flattered to be in the Clockwork Carnage with him and everything is going to be about making sure that I keep that championship. But then I just kind of want to say to Adam Copeland you got to save a date for me, boss.”

You can check out Ospreay’s comments in the video below.