Will Roman Reigns Lead The Original Bloodline Back To Glory At Survivor Series: War Games?

WWE’s Survivor Series event will once again feature War Games this year, returning the dual-ring event to WWE’s PLE stage. It has seemed that the most likely route WWE might is that of having the Bloodline saga once again take center stage and be featured within the structure. However, with recent events that have transpired, things seem less likely than was previously the case. While Roman Reigns is back and feuding with the man who took over the Bloodline while he was gone, there is no foregone conclusion that Roman will be reforming the OG Bloodline as expected. With Cody Rhodes in the fold, no Hikuleo debut on the main roster, and Jimmy Uso still MIA, things may have to come together quickly before we get to Vancouver at the end of November. WWE still has 2 PLEs to get us there, but things might have to be sped up in places. So, what should WWE do?

The first thing to note is that WWE should feature the Bloodline saga in some capacity inside of War Games. There are not many other stories currently going on within WWE that warrant that stipulation more. With that said, it does seem likely that it would have to be a 4-on-4 affair, as Hikuleo has not yet debuted. Plus, rumor has it he will head to NXT instead of Smackdown when he does arrive, meaning he won’t be a part of the matchup. Roman Reigns will likely lead the charge in response to Solo, and with all likelihood, Jimmy Uso will return either at Bad Blood or Crown Jewel to reunite with Reigns and join his squad against his baby brother. From there, many imagined that Jey Uso would be recruited from Raw, bury the hatchet with his twin and his cousin (even if that may take some time), and take a stand. Jey went and won the Intercontinental Championship from Bron Breakker in a shocking finish this past Monday on Raw, which now brings into question whether or not Jey will make his way back over to Smackdown to reunite with his family. It is not impossible, but with Jey holding singles gold for the first time in his career, does it make sense to go back in time and re-visit the place he escaped from when he moved to Raw last year? The answer is yes, it does. Jey left Smackdown to escape the Bloodline and what it was doing to him mentally. He tried to escape after Night of Champions 2023, but his twin turned on him. He then tried to escape after Summerslam 2023, but Jimmy kept coming back, leading to their match at Wrestlemania. Finally, he got away, and though it took several tries, he’s finally a singles champion, he did it all on his own, all the while the Bloodline fell apart without him. If he returns now, he does not need to prove himself, he does not need them, they will have to admit they’ve always needed him, reaffirming that Jey was always the glue, always the key, and they should’ve never taken him for granted or pushed him out. And even though the Intercontinental Title would be around his waist, this would be a warranted skip of defense on a PLE for the time being.

Should Jey return to the fold, it is only 4-on-3 at that point, so who should the 4th be? There are several options. Cody Rhodes will be teaming with Reigns at Bad Blood to contend with Sikoa and Fatu, but that does not mean he will still be on Reigns’ side come Survivor Series. Reigns does not have many friends, so the likes of Kevin Owens and Randy Orton will not be anywhere near Roman. The one man who might be able to forgive, even if he is not a blood member of the Bloodline, is the man who started the cracks nearly 2 years ago…Sami Zayn. Zayn is hoping to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship sometime soon, but even if he gets that match, it’s unlikely he will leave with the gold. If Jey goes to battle, Sami might be inclined to join him. Jey and Sami reunited on Raw, recapturing the friendship they formed when in the Bloodline. Jey motivated Sami in his matches with Bron Breakker, and Sami recently did the same. They have teamed, fought side-by-side, and even helped break down the original form of Judgement Day. Now, it’s only fitting that they do the same with the new Bloodline Solo Sikoa has formed. Together, the OG Bloodline of Roman, Jimmy, Jey, and Sami stand the best chance to take down Solo, but only if they can set aside their differences and come together for the common enemy. We shall see where WWE takes this story between now and Survivor Series in Vancouver in 2 months’ time!